BROOKFIELD
Gary Olsen
April 20, 1944 - Sept. 10, 2021
If you suggested a trip to Gary Olsen, his response would invariably be, “I’m ready, my bags are packed.” This turned out to be the case for his final journey. His body was ready so it was time to go. Gary Olsen started this trip on Friday, September 10, 2021, surrounded by his wife and two boys.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, September 25. Doors open at 10 a.m. with a service at 10:30 a.m., located at Carroll University’s Shattuck Auditorium, 218 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Masks are required by Carroll University. It will be streamed as well. In lieu of flowers, please send an interesting paperclip (he loved those) and make donations to Carroll University or Rotary International. Please see details at http://bit.ly/garyolsen.
Gary did well by snagging Kathy, a girl from his hometown of Green Bay. They spent 51 years married and defined dedication. His sons Marc and Michael joined this traveling party before too long, and eventually four grandkids sat on his knee.
The love of Gary’s professional life was teaching. Over 43 years, about 7,000 minds passed through his accounting classroom at Carroll College. He was the longest tenured teacher, we think, of a school that is 175 years old. He took special interest in helping international students, offering his hearth and home for holidays or hard times. Gary also carried on a family tradition of civic involvement, most notably being a lifelong Rotarian (Waukesha Rotary Club), as his father was before him and his sons are after him. He achieved a full alphabet soup of educational attainment, including BS, CPA, MBA, and PhD.
Gary loved to travel. He lived to travel. Whether going in service for Rotary or Carroll cultural exchange, or just going to see, Gary tallied six continents touched, 49 countries seen, all 50 states explored, and so many dear friends visited.
On his final journey, Gary would be thankful for all who have comforted his family. Gary Olsen, born on April 20, 1944, and most recently a resident of Brookfield, left behind his wife Kathy (Kelly); his sons Marc and his wife Emily, and Michael and his wife Crystal; his sister Mary and her husband Keith; his sisters-in-law Sue Kelly, Linda Martin and her husband Bob, and Susan Olsen; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Fred and June, and his brother Craig.
He has four grandkids he adored: Vivienne Gray (named after him) (0.7), Charlotte (2), August (6) and Adelaide (8).
We will miss you, Gary.
You would always show up.
You would be the last to leave.
You would never complain.
You would never willingly leave a bookstore.
You had the best laugh.
You were our biggest fan.
You made people who they are today.