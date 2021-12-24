WAUKESHA
Gary R. Hanson
July 16, 1943 - Nov. 27, 2021
Gary R. Hanson, 78, a honored United States Army and Vietnam veteran, is celebrating a heavenly reunion with his parents, Donald E. and Patricia R. Hanson; his devoted wife, Karen Strauss Hanson; and his beloved grandson Gerald Rutz.
Gary was the proud stepfather of Patricia Wiedenhoeft (nee Rutz) and Gerry (Pam) Rutz; grandfather of Jason (Teresa) Rutz and Robert Wiedenhoeft; and great-grandfather of Daniel and Benjamin Wiedenhoeft.
Deep appreciation for the faithful ministry of the Rev. Christopher Bushre and his Christ the Life church family; for John M. Hayes, MD, at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center; for Jeffrey Stache, MS case manager; Karen Janick, CNA; Maddie Prochnow, RN nurse manager, and her service dog Heidi who brought Gary so much joy at Linden Heights Waukesha.
Memorials appreciated to Christ the Life Lutheran Church, 3031 Summit Ave., Waukesha WI 53188.
Military honors ceremony is planned for spring.
