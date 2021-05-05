THE VILLAGES, Fla.
Gaynor Dawn Pope (nee Erdman)
Feb. 23, 1933 - May 2, 2021
Gaynor Dawn Pope (nee Erdman) was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at her home in The Villages, Florida, at the age of 88. She was born February 23, 1933, in Shawano, the daughter of Fred and Ethel (Empey) Erdman.
They relocated to Waukesha in 1939. She attended Waukesha High School and graduated in 1951.
Gaynor was an OR tech at ProHealth for 25 years. She took pride in helping and caring for others. She was a devoted daughter to her parents and took care of them during their later years in life.
Gaynor married the love of her life, James Pope, and they were married for 30 years. During their life together they enjoyed traveling the world, and learning about different cultures. They moved to Florida in the early 2000s, where they retired.
She made many friends in Florida and enjoyed get togethers were they would enjoy a good glass of fine wine.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, James Pope; her three children, Mark (Deb Rusy) Schessler, Laurie (Richard) Dahl and David (Terri) Schessler; and her two stepchildren, Peter (Sandy) Pope and Jennifer Swope. She was a loving grandmother of Luke, Sean, Craig, Ben, Stevi, Kelsey, Trevor, Caitlin, Connor and great-grandmother of Gabriel, Titus, Asher, Laila, Melissa, Brinlee, Dominic, Oliver and Elowyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and Fred Erdman, as well as her granddaughter Alicia Dahl and stepdaughter Patty Pope.
Her memory will live on through her loved ones and anytime you enjoy a good glass of wine.
A private memorial service is planned for a later date.