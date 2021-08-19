JUNEAU
Gene F. Des Lauries
April 17, 1942 - July 30, 2021
Gene F. Des Lauries, 79, of Juneau, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Gene Francis Des Lauries was born on April 17, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Delia “Dee” (nee Cole) and Alfred Des Lauries Sr. He was a 1961 graduate of Fenton High School in Bensenville, Illinois. He had been employed as a driver and sanitary engineer for Advanced Disposal, formerly Sanitary Disposal, from the ages of 18 to 70. He was a very dedicated employee, staying with the company through all the changes over the years. He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, country music and horses. He especially enjoyed the St. Jude’s Horse Rides.
Gene is survived by his children, Todd (DeeAnne) Henning, Denise (Michael) Scheel, Dennis (Randalyn) Des Lauries, Dena Reiss and Jenna (Brian Dugan) Klauer; grandchildren, Danielle (Derek) Warren, Jared Henning, Anthony (Angelica) Scheel, Devan (Ashley Gnadt) Scheel, Logan Des Lauries, Conner Des Lauries, AJ Reiss and Eli Reiss; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Adam and Adeline; sisters, Judy (Rick) Trosch and Joan McGill; the mother of Denise and Dennis, Barbara Seamandel; the mother of Dena and Jenna, Dereen Des Lauries-Behymer; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Alfred “Alfie” Des Lauries Jr. and Dennis “Danny” Des Lauries.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 28, at Hafemeister Funeral Home, 611 E. Main St., Watertown, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.