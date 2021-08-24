Gene Richter (nee Stuckert)
June 25, 1927 - Aug. 18, 2021
Gene Richter (nee Stuckert) passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2021 at the age of 94.
She was the loving mom of Barbara (Brian) Haley, Bruce (Elizabeth), Larry (Katherine), Jeff (Katie) and Dave (Mary); cherished grandma of Brian, Bonnie, Johanna, Christine, Kate, Jack, Emily, Caroline, Michael, Jason, John, Matt and Libby; and adored great-grandma of Sawyer Thomas.
Gene was preceded in death by her husband, Herb, and their premature twins Susan and Sandra. Gene will be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends.
Gene grew up and acquired her lifelong work ethic on a 160-acre dairy farm in Oconomowoc. She was the daughter of Erwin and Lottie Stuckert, sister of Glenn and a proud alum of the UW-Madison School of Nursing, where she met Herb. Their 43-year marriage, which began the day after she graduated in 1951 and continued to his death in 1995, was the foundation for a house full of life, love and laughter for their five children. She continued to be the center for a close knit family as it added five spouses, 13 grandchildren and a great-grandchild as well as countless friends. She was so proud of her family. If her grandkids were participating in a sport, a dance, or a concert, she was there cheering them on.
There was never a doubt that her family came first, but Gene was so much more.
She was nursing supervisor at St. Luke’s Hospital, then at West Allis Memorial before joining Elmbrook Internal Medicine as their first RN. She worked there for more than 20 years until her retirement at age 70.
She was proud to be a long-time member and past president of AAUW as well as a very active member of Brookfield Congregational Church, including a term as moderator. She loved theatre, the symphony, and cultural events of all sorts. Family vacations meant loading all five kids into the station wagon for weeks-long road trips to national parks throughout the U.S. When the kids were grown, she and Herb became world travelers, visiting all 50 states, and more than 30 countries on five continents. She continued traveling until the pandemic and was ready to begin again.
Gene lived independently and was actively involved in her community to the very end of her life, volunteering at polling places and participating in PEO, numerous book groups and bridge clubs. Her monthly bridge game with college friends met for more than 60 years. She was an avid gardener and reader, loved hosting her family, groups of friends and friends of friends, young and old, around the dining room table at her home. Gene was a great listener, lifelong learner, and thoughtful speaker, always interested in ideas, events, culture, and especially people.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 25, at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 26, at Brookfield Congregational Church, 16350 Gebhardt Road, Brookfield, at 10 a.m. Burial will take place on Friday, August 27, at Summit Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Gene Richter School of Nursing Scholarship Fund (supportuw.org/give) or the Brookfield Congregational Church (brookcc.org/support-us) would be greatly appreciated by the family.
