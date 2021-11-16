COLUMBUS
Gene Walter Erdmann
July 3, 1939 - Nov. 10, 2021
Gene Walter Erdmann, age 82, died on November 10, 2021, in Columbus.
Gene is survived by his wife of 34 years, Judith Erdmann (Gottfried Laczniak), of Sun Prairie; his four children: Renee Potrykus nee Erdmann (Bob Biertzer), Blaine Erdmann(Holly), Terrance Erdmann (Suzanne), Rebecca Hurley nee Erdmann (Shane); as well as his three stepchildren, Jennifer Gumphrey (Chris Goodman), Peter Laczniak (Kimberly), and Marc Laczniak. He is also survived by sixteen grandchildren, three great-grand children as well as many nieces, nephews and his former wife, Bonita Erdmann.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Viola Erdmann (nee Ruthenberg), of Sussex; his siblings Jerry Erdmann, Craig Erdmann and Sharon Howe (nee Erdmann).
Gene was born on July 3, 1939, in Milwaukee to parents Lawrence and Viola Erdmann. He graduated from Waukesha High School in 1957 and spent two years at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He co-owned E&M Sheetmetal, a heating and cooling company located in Sussex until he retired in 1998. Upon retirement, he and Judi moved to the Northwoods of Wisconsin.
Gene, also known to some as simply “Geno.” was a great family man and a loving father. Gene was social, was known to carry on a conversation and tell stories. He was known by all who knew him as one of the most “laid back” people that they knew. He loved the outdoors where he spent countless hours hunting with his sons and other family. Gene and Judi traveled the country with friends riding their Harley-Davidson motorcycles. His greatest passion was going fast and he was well known for his 40-plus years of dirt track racing circuits within the Midwest. He raced modified, super modified and sprint cars until he retired in 1997. Gene has taken his last lap and crossed the checkered flag as he was called home to his final resting place. He will be missed by many!
Memorial services will be held at Friday, November 19, 2021, with visitation at 12 noon with service at 1:00 p.m. at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gene’s life. The family would like to thank staff from The Larson House and Generations Hospice for taking great care of Gene.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Gene's honor to The Alzheimer's Association in Dane County or The Sun Prairie Food Pantry.