WAUKESHA
Genevieve V. Stearns
March 12, 1930 - Dec. 21, 2021
Genevieve V. Stearns of Waukesha died Monday, December 20, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 91. She was born on March 12, 1930, in West DePere, the daughter of Chester and Alma Books. On September 25, 1948, she married Donald Stearns and together enjoyed many years of polka dancing.
She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church.
She will be sadly missed by her children Penny (Richard) Mesa of Waukesha, Paul (Robyn) Stearns of Waukesha and Patrick Stearns of Milwaukee, and dear grandmother of Chris Brow, Nichol Brow, Michael Mesa, Kip Stearns and Hattie Stearns. She is further survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, daughter Peggy, son Perry and her brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave. in Waukesha. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 27, at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.