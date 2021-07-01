Genevieve Williamson
Genevieve Williamson passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at the age of 95 years old. She is the oldest daughter of thirteen children born to William and Winifred (Winnie) Baade. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl Williamson, daughter Marie Adsit, son Gary Williamson and granddaughter Annette Lorenz. She is survived by her sisters Fran (Tom) Knier and June (the late Leonard) Cherek and her brother Ronald (Phyllis) Baade. She was the loving mother of Phil (Debra) Williamson and John (Barb) Williamson, the cherished grandmother of Judy Lorenz, Dennis Lorenz, Dawn (Chris Conry) Ziolkowski, Dustin (Gabriela Salazar) Williamson, Sean (Heather Hass) Williamson, Caitlyn (Bryan Mach) Williamson and Alyssa (Robb Pompa) Williamson, dear great-grandmother of six and a great-great grandmother. She is survived by many in-laws and nieces and nephews.
As an avid reader, she spent countless hours traveling through time to far off lands without ever leaving her room. She introduced everyone to the joys of reading and writing.
She was the author of her own interesting story which began in Fond du Lac. The next chapter of her story was written after her family moved to Milwaukee. During WWII she worked at the Great Lakes Naval Hospital where she met her husband Earl (“in bed” as she would add with a glint in her eye) while he was recovering from injuries he sustained in the war.
The many chapters that followed included raising her children and being the matriarch to her large extended family. Her stories feature camping adventures to the Northwoods, spontaneous family gatherings, delicious potlucks with signature beverages, all-night celebrations and dances (particularly line-dancing), and all things Irish.
Mostly she enjoyed listening to the energetic sounds of friends and family . . . their lively conversations, their joyous laughter and their overwhelming love. . . that surrounded her every day.
She wrote her final chapters at her own pace. She was determined and spirited right up until her last lines were written. Then she closed her book quietly and peacefully on her own terms.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lake Country Health Services for their kindness and excellent care.
Visitation will be held Friday July 9, 2021 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Oconomowoc from 9 am until time of service at 12 pm (noon). Interment at St. Jerome Cemetery will follow. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, 262-567-4459, is serving the family.