NORTH PRAIRIE
George Allen Basley
Sept. 11, 1940 - Oct. 19, 2021
George Allen Basley, age 81, of North Prairie, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. George was born September 11, 1940, in Ashland, to George Leo and Margaret (Freascher) Basley. He married Caroline C. Sandin on August 26, 1967, in Milwaukee.
A memorial service for George will be held in November. Family and friends can check www.thelenfh.com for updates. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Basley family.