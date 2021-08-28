MILWAUKEE
George E. Gilpin
George E. Gilpin found peace with our Lord after struggling with medical conditions over these past eight months at age 73.
He and his wife Sandra have been longtime residents of Milwaukee, although he never lost his love for the country. He will be missed greatly by all of his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gay and Mary Gilpin of Warrens, along with his three brothers and sister.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Gilpin, his four brothers, in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as extended family and friends.
Services will be held at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, N84-W17937 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls, on Tuesday, August 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Service to follow.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Menomonee Falls is serving the family. For more information, call 262-251-3630 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.