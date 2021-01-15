WAUKESHA
George E. Salazar Martinez
Dec. 19, 1945 - Jan. 5, 2021
George E. Salazar Martinez of Waukesha died Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center at the age of 75. He was born on December 19, 1945, in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, the son of Tirso and Rebecca (nee Salazar) Martinez. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during Vietnam and the 1968 Tet Offensive.
He will be sadly missed by his children John (Rhonda) Martinez and Adela (Aaron) Reeve. Beloved grandfather of Selena and Delilah Martinez and Aaron Jr. and Aaden Reeve. Dear brother of Maria Montalbo, Rebecca Martinez, Rueben Martinez and Victor Martinez. He is further survived by Anna, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Tirso, Jr. and Fernando.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center for their care and support.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.