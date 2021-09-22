George H. Greene
June 28, 1941 - Sept. 16, 2021
George was born in Big Rapids, Michigan, on June 28, 1941, the son of Ila and Henry Greene. He entered into eternal life on September 16, 2021, at the age of 80 years, after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy on December 25, 2008, and brother Grove.
George is survived by his cherished children, Julie Petersen, Kari (Steve) Lewis, and John (Liz) Greene. He is also survived by grandchildren Dorian (Jon) Phillips, Tracy (Cody) Cross, Shjonna Peterson, Brandon Lewis, Megan Lewis (Shane Pruitt), Corey Barczak and Andrew Greene. He is further survived by great-grandchildren Cadence, Annabelle and Ridley. Also, survived by other family and friends.
In his younger years, in the 1950s, George and his family lived in Beirut, Lebanon, and he still spoke Arabic and French to this day. He lived in many places as a child including Georgia, Missouri and Arizona. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army, serving time in Thule, Greenland. He later was stationed at the Nike missile site in Waukesha. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Nancy.
George worked selling real estate and also sold life insurance. Later, he worked for Dalum’s Utility Equipment Company as a welder. He worked there for over 25 years. George was an avid mechanic, tinkering with Volkswagen Buses and Volkswagen Beetles for many years, and took great pride in rebuilding his cars and finishing them. He also enjoyed going out for breakfast, especially pancakes with lots of syrup. He enjoyed meeting his buddies for coffee every afternoon at 4 p.m. at George Webb’s in Waukesha.
The family would like to thank the Aria of Waukesha and Waukesha Memorial Hospital for the care given to George.
Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. until the time of the 3:30 p.m. service at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Memorials to the charity of your choice.
Go Dad, FINN POWER!
