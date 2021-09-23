George H. Greene
George H. Greene entered into eternal life on September 16, 2021 at the age of 80 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy; and brother Grove.
George is survived by his cherished children Julie Petersen, Kari (Steve) Lewis and John (Liz) Greene. He is also survived by grandchildren Dorian (Jon) Phillips, Tracy (Cody) Cross, Shjonna Peterson, Brandon Lewis, Megan Lewis (Shane Pruitt), Corey Barczak and Andrew Greene. He is further survived by great-grandchildren Cadence, Annabelle and Ridley. He is also survived by other family and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 26, from 1:30 p.m. until the 3:30 p.m. service at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Memorials to the charity of your choice.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609 or visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.