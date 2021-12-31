WAUWATOSA
George Henry Hinkens Jr.
April 24, 1926 - Dec. 25, 2021
George Henry Hinkens Jr. died on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at the Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa at the age of 95. He was born on April 24, 1926, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Tecla Annette (nee Johnson) and George Henry Hinkens at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago. His father died when George was a year and a half old, leaving his widow with two small children, George and his older sister Valle.
When the Depression hit, his mother was forced to put her children in the care of the Protestant Child Haven. George was raised there from the time he was 4 until he was 11, when his mother died. Following his mother’s death, he lived with an aunt and uncle until he graduated from Roosevelt High School in Chicago in 1944. He then entered service as a cadet in the Air Force.
After the war he married June Mickelson of Sister Bay, WI. They settled in Chicago where he attended Illinois Institute of Technology on the GI Bill. After graduating in 1950 with a degree in architecture, they moved to Milwaukee. George worked for several architectural firms before starting his own business, Hinkens’ Associates.
George and June had four children, Janet, Christine “Anne,” Diane and George. They divorced in 1970.
In 1977 he married Marilyn Lindsey Penkoff. He was a loving stepfather to her three children, Pieter, Michele and the late Marko. After moving to Waukesha, he opened a new company, Architecture Planning Space, Inc. on North Grand Avenue, where he worked until retirement.
George learned to fly in 1953 and over time owned several airplanes. He and Marilyn traveled in his airplanes and were active in several flying clubs including the Waukesha Aviation Club, Midwest Antique Airplane Club and EAA. The couple traveled around the country in their motorhome until they bought a park model in Sunrise RV Park in Apache Junction, Ariz., where they wintered for 14 years.
He is survived by his son, George Hinkens III; three daughters; step-children Pieter (Lorelei) Penkoff and Michele (John) Kosanke; brother-in-law John Lindsey; step-daughter-in-law Jackie Penkoff; and several grandchildren.
No services will be held.
