KEWASKUM
Gerald J. ‘Jerry’ Gosa Jr.
Gerald J. “Jerry” Gosa Jr., 68, of Kewaskum, formerly of Waukesha, passed away March 5, 2021, after battling COVID-19 related pneumonia for 49 days.
Jerry grew up in Waukesha and went to Waukesha South High School, where he met the love of his life, Mary, whom he would later wed. He was an Eagle Scout and varsity letter winner in three sports, including football, basketball and track and field. He attended the University of Wisconsin on a full athletic scholarship, where he played football for the Badgers. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education, later earning a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from UW-Oshkosh.
Jerry taught chemistry at Kewaskum High School for 38 years, his entire teaching career, and served as head coach of the boys and girls varsity track and field team for 25 years. One of his proudest achievements was building his home in Kewaskum with the help of family and friends. Furthermore, he worked tirelessly as president of Kewaskum Youth Scholarships (KEYS) which has awarded over $2 million in scholarships to Kewaskum’s High School graduates since co-founding the organization in 1986. He was also a member of the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Committee and volunteered with United Way. For these efforts in the community, he received a Hometown Hero Award at the state Capitol in Madison in 2020.
In his free time and later in retirement, he enjoyed staying physically active, particularly through cycling and cross-country skiing. He was very proud of summiting Alpe d’Huez in France on his bicycle and completing 20 Birkebeiner cross country races over his lifetime. He also loved traveling with his best friend and wife, Mary, and together they visited many locales in the United States, Egypt, and Europe, including many trips to his favorite destination - Italy. He was an avid sports fan and loved supporting the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. However, nothing made him happier than spending time with his children and grandchildren who were his pride and joy. Jerry was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed attending and watching all of their events in person and then virtually, cheering each child or grandchild on in his own special way.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary (nee Brant); daughter Rachel (Jim) Lustig; son David (Keri) Gosa; daughter Katharine (Matt) Gundrum; daughter Colleen (Dan) Nalepinski; and his 11 grandchildren: Leah, Tyler, Lily, and Jack Lustig, Reagan and Ellie Gosa, Lucas and Neva Gundrum and Viola, Cecilia and Rosalind Nalepinski. He is further survived by his sisters, Kathy (Dean) Hunter, Cindy (Warren) Schlei, and Mary (Michael) Sanford; his brother, Jamie (Kim) Gosa; brother-in-law, Vince Brant; sister-in-law, Gina (Jeff) Rose; his aunts, Darlene Gosa, Grace Erato, and Janice Brant, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, especially Bob Fredrich and Gordon Haberman.
He was predeceased by his parents, Gerald Sr. and Elizabeth Gosa, and parents-in-law, Murray and Mary Brant.
Jerry was a devout and lifelong Catholic. His dying wish was to share the following, coined by professor Laurie Zoloth, “The Golden Rule, in the case of COVID-19 ... I get vaccinated - or wear a mask - to protect you, and you do so to protect me.”
In lieu of flowers, please get vaccinated and wear a mask to protect others. You may send memorial donations to Kewaskum Youth Scholarships (KEYS) or the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial.
A private Mass with family will be held for Jerry. A memorial service will follow at a later date.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Jerry’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at