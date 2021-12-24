WAUKESHA
Gerald ‘Jerry’ DeLopst
Gerald “Jerry” DeLopst of Waukesha died on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the age of 75 years, from complications of COVID-19.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph “Rudy” and Alice (nee Popowski) DeLopst; his sister Cynthia DeWitt; and his brother Richard DeLopst.
Jerry is survived by his former wife of 46 years, Therese (nee Fredrickson) DeLopst; the entire extended Fredrickson family; the Roger Baumeister family, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as a host of friends, including his special friend Dianne Jagielski. Special uncle to Connie Haessler and Scott and Diana Fredrickson and their daughters Bryana and Grace.
Jerry proudly served his country as a Marine Corps sergeant during the Vietnam Era. He was the owner/operator of Jerry’s Elmbrook Auto (1960-2008). Jerry was kind-hearted and generous to those in need and had a deep love of all animals, especially his dogs Molly, Fritzie, Maggie and Mickey.
Per Jerry’s wishes, no service will be held. Private entombment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Memorials to the Elmbrook Humane Society (ebhs.org) appreciated.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family.