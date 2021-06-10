OCONOMOWOC
Gerald ‘Jerry’ T. Baker
Sept. 4, 1931 - May 31, 2021
Gerald “Jerry” T. Baker, 89, of Oconomowoc, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at home.
Jerry was born on Sept. 4, 1931 in Escanaba, Michigan, the son of Roger and Eva (nee Moras) Baker.
He graduated from Escanaba High School in 1949 and from Michigan Tech with a degree in electrical engineering. Jerry worked for General Motors in their aerospace program for 17 years and retired from the Milwaukee School System as manager of construction services in 1992.
He was loved and cherished by many people. He is survived by his wife, Lynne (Huss, nee Loebel); brother Edward (Fran); children Tim (Xin), Greg (Jan), Roger, Tom and Pat (Julie); stepchildren John, Karen (Paul), Todd (Mimi) and Chris (Kim); as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, and four sisters, Joyce, Shirley, Jean and Mary.
Jerry also had many wonderful friends in Wisconsin as well as at Club Longboat on Longboat Key, Florida, where he and Lynne spent their winters. He was an avid runner and walker, Packers and Brewers fan, and bird watcher.
A private family celebration of life will be held this summer.
We want to thank all the wonderful local caregivers whom Jerry loved and who took such wonderful care of him for many months - Kristy, Andrea, Melanie, Linda, Julie and Denise - and the Aurora Hospice staff who were truly outstanding.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Salvation Army or Rescue Mission of Milwaukee.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.