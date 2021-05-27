RIPON
Gerald L. McNulty
Oct. 17, 1945 - May 20, 2021
Gerald L. McNulty passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his daughter Kathleen, brothers Jack and Mickey and parents Margaret and Michael McNulty. He leaves behind his wife Pam, son Kyle (Theresa), grandsons Jacob and Jesse, pup Lulu, brother Patrick (Diane) and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Gerry previously lived in Waukesha where he worked as a drug and alcohol counselor and served in the AIDS community. He served in the Army and showed his support for disabled veterans.
The family would like to thank Marquardt Hospice for caring for Gerry in his final days. A special thank you to Kaci, Cami and Rosonna.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, June 4, at noon at St. Joan of Arc Cemetery on Highway K in Oconomowoc. Friends and family are welcome to join.