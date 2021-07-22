HELENVILLE
Geraldine Wilde
Jan. 28, 1941 - May 25, 2021
Geraldine “Gerri” Wilde (nee Sydow) died peacefully at home with her family on May 25, 2021, after a long illness. She was 80 years old. Gerri was born in Oconomowoc to Gilbert and Laurette (nee Hintz) Sydow on January 28, 1941.
She graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1959, and married Warren Wilde in 1976. She and Warren lived most their lives in the Oconomowoc area.
Gerri was best known for her bubbly personality and bright smile. She had a kind word or genuine compliment for everyone she met. A bit of a social butterfly, she liked nothing more than get-togethers with friends and family. Once a friend, always a friend. But, as much as Gerri enjoyed a good party, being a homemaker is what made her happiest. She loved well and was well loved in return.
Gerri was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who called her daughter, Tracey, the “light of her life.” Nobody could love a daughter more. She had a lifelong love of horses and dogs, and passed that passion on to her daughter and grandchildren. She's been described as the perfect horseshow mom and was Tracey's and the kids' biggest fan in all their endeavors from horse shows to 4H, and everything in between. Gerri was also an avid gardener and bowler, and was crazy about shuffleboard. Her deviled eggs were legendary.
Gerri is survived by Tracey (Dave) Kamber; grandchildren, Josie Ratajczek and Rowdy (given name Warren Richard) Kamber; sister, Joan Sauer of Sun City, Ariz.; and nieces, nephews, family and friends. She is further survived by her dear companion of many years, John Gooch of Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her husband and other family. A private burial service for family will be June 12.
For the last 15 years of her life, Gerri lived with her family on the 2K Horse & Cattle Company farm, where she had easy access to the dogs, horses, and people she loved so much. And while their hearts are broken and she will be missed forever, they have faith Gerri is in a better place and they will meet again. Gerri's signature signoff was ALWAYS “bye for now,” not bye forever.
Friends and family are welcome to join them to say “bye for now” and celebrate Gerri’s life on Saturday, July 24, at 2 p.m. at the 2K Horse & Cattle Company, N2661 County Road F, Helenville.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes, 262-594-2442, is serving the family.