OCONOMOWOC
Gertrude ‘Trudy’ H. Wille
Dec. 12, 1949 - May 29, 2021
Gertrude “Trudy” H. Wille, 71, of Oconomowoc, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice with her family by her side, after a hard-fought battle with Lewy body dementia. She was born on December 12, 1949, in Marquette, Mich., to Fred and Gwendolen (Millward) Hansen.
She graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1967, where she met the love of her life, Jerry Wille. She and Jerry were married on January 6, 1973, and they were blessed with two children, Leslie and Dan.
Trudy was a devoted mother and “Grr Mom” to her “Magnificent 7” grandchildren. She was their #1 fan for all of their sports and events. Her voice could be heard at baseball, basketball, soccer and football games, and she always had bouquets of flowers ready for her granddaughters’ dance recitals and gymnastics meets. She went all out for every holiday event, birthday and milestone, whether it was making one of her special cakes, adding her touches to the decorations, or dressing in costume for the theme of the party. She meticulously embroidered special birthday tablecloths with the birthday theme for each of her grandchildren and loved to sew dresses, pajamas and holiday pillowcases for them.
Trudy was an amazing and generous person and friend, always welcoming everyone into their home and always making people feel special and remembered. She was the glue that held the families together. She and her brother Ted were fortunate to live near each other all these years, raising their kids together, spending time at the cabin, and making endless memories between the two families. They had a very special brother/sister bond and were lucky to spend 67 Christmases together.
Trudy and Jerry enjoyed traveling, playing golf, serving in the Lions Club together, and spending time with the Lions Council family, who meant so much to her. She loved being a Lion, bowling, snowmobiling and shopping dates with her daughter. Over the years she volunteered at her children’s schools and was a member of the Oconomowoc High School Booster Club, Cooney Riders Snowmobile Club and Lac Labelle Country Club. She spent many hours crafting with the S&B Gals, shopping and laughing with the Door County ladies and the Coffettes. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. We will miss Trudy’s generosity, her smile and of course her “love and hugs.”
Trudy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry; two loving children, Leslie (Chris) Carpenter and Dan (Erin) Wille; seven cherished grandchildren, Michael, Brady, Sophie, and Easton Carpenter, and Rylie, Reagan, and Rory Wille; her brother Ted (Marcia) Hansen; brother-in-law Jim (Marlene) Wille; niece and goddaughter Christa (Tommy) Jones; nephew Earl (Sarah) Hansen; niece Heather (Curtis) Hofmann; nephew Patrick (Claudia) Wille; as well as numerous other family and friends.
A celebration of Trudy’s life will be held Monday, June 7, at noon at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 800 Lake Drive, Oconomowoc, WI 53006, with Pastor Dan Fahs presiding. A visitation will be held Sunday, June 6, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066. A visitation will also be held before the service on Monday, June 7, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Trudy’s name to The Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin, Good Shepherd United Methodist Church (Oconomowoc), or AngelsGrace would be appreciated.
“The Mind Forgets, but Never the Heart”
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.