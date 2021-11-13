KALININGRAD, RUSSIA
Giorgio (George) Anthony Bielinski
Giorgio (George) Anthony Bielinski, age 49, passed away peacefully into Our Lord’s loving arms on October 19, 2021, in Kaliningrad, Russia.
He worked at Bielinski Homes with his father for over 20 years and became one of their top sales agents.
For several years, Giorgio lived his dream of residing and teaching English in various countries throughout Europe. Every summer, he enjoyed being a camp counselor in different European countries. The highlight of this time was directing and producing the children’s theater productions and organizing the actors, scripts and music. His love for people, teaching and history enriched his life and that of his students.
He was a very generous and kind individual, and was willing to help anyone at any cost. He will be missed. His spirit of love and generosity will be treasured always.
Giorgio is survived by his daughter, Julianna Urbaniak; his mother, Suzanne (Sue) Bielinski; his brother, David Bielinski; his sister, Ann Marie (John Bell) Bielinski; his nephew, Mason W.; and his niece, Ari Ana. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Giorgio was recently preceded in death by his father, Harry Bielinski.
A private celebration of Giorgio’s life will be celebrated at a later date because of difficulty with communication and procedures in Russia. We are left with many unanswered questions. It is believed cause of death was related to kidney failure.
“In Giorgio’s memory, the family would appreciate memorials to be made to the Waukesha Civic Theatre Academy Expansion Fund through the Waukesha County Community Foundation. In recognition of Giorgio’s passion for theatre education, the Director of Education and Outreach office will be named in his honor. Memorials will benefit the Waukesha Civic Theatre’s expansion project to provide additional theatre classroom, performance, and event spaces that will contribute to the vibrancy of Downtown Waukesha.” Send memorial gifts attention Rhonda Schmidt – WCT, 264 W. Main St., Waukesha, WI 53186.
