ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA.
Glen W. Gadberry
Sept. 3, 1945 — May 14, 2021
Glen W. Gadberry, 75 years, passed away at his winter home in St. Augustine, Fla., on May 14, 2021, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was born on September 3, 1945, to Marion Gadberry and Louise (Reinhard) Gadberry Miller in Waukesha.
After graduating high school in Waukesha, he studied theater arts at the University of Wisconsin Madison, completing the doctorate in 1976. He enjoyed a long career as a professor at the University of Minnesota. Over those years he produced research on the history of German theater with emphasis on theater in the Third Reich. He had a lifelong interest in opera, especially Russian opera, and the performing arts. His quick and witty style endeared him to both family and friends.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents and his former wife, Eva (Pearce) Gadberry.
He is survived by his husband and longtime companion, Frederick Weisz; a brother, Ronald Gadberry (Joyce); a niece, Laura McDermott (Travis); a nephew, Chad Gadberry (Joy); and several grand-nieces and grand-nephew.
The Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine provided the arrangements.
For those wishing to remember Glen, donations are suggested to his tribute site at the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
A Celebration of Glen’s Life will be held at a later date in Wisconsin.