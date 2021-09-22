WAUKESHA
Glenn A. ‘Skippy’ Fordham
Feb. 21, 1952 - July 13, 2020
Glenn A. “Skippy” Fordham passed away peacefully at his home in Waukesha on July 13, 2020, at the age of 68 years. Skippy was born on February 21, 1952, the son of Wilbur and Ruth Frances Fordham.
He graduated high school in 1970 and went on to work as a mason assistant and part time at various restaurant establishments. Skippy loved listening to rock music, playing his guitar, and riding his bike. He regularly attended Al-Anon Support meetings, playing in a pool league, and despite his disabilities, even earned his brown belt in Tae-Kwon-Do. Skippy’s greatest joy was spending time with his friends and family. He will always be remembered for his friendly smile and kind heart.
Skippy will be dearly missed by siblings, Gerry, Bev and Cheryl; nephew Sean; nieces Becca, Sarah, and Isabella; and dear friends and neighbors, Dale and Carolee Heinen. Skippy is further survived by many grand-nieces, grand-nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Terry.
There will be a celebration of life for Skippy on Wednesday, September 29, at the Frame Park Shelter, 1150 Frame Park Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. followed by stories, memories, and music from 1-3 p.m. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Golden Oaks Home, 21600 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin, WI 53146.
