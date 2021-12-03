OCONOMOWOC
Glenn N. Schroeder
March 10, 1956 - Nov. 30, 2021
Glenn N. Schroeder found eternal peace on November 30, 2021, at the age of 65 in Oconomowoc. Glenn was born to Norman and Ruth Schroeder on March 10, 1956, in Milwaukee. He graduated from Homestead High School in 1974, where he showed off his singing talents that would later put his children to sleep at bedtime. Glenn was a proud alumnus of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he met the love of his life, Mary, who he later called his bride in East Troy; May of 1980.
Glenn was always the life of any social event, and his laugh was contagious to all. He devoted his life to keeping others safe as an Environmental, Health Safety Engineer at various Milwaukee industries. Glenn’s passion for safety poured over into his community service with the Hartland Fire Department for 26 years. His favorite job was that of a dad only to be surpassed by that of Pop Pop. Glenn made and collected friends everywhere he went. He was a car enthusiast, an expert NASCAR Sunday napper and a fierce Wisconsin sports team fan. Glenn will always be remembered for his laugh, love and incredible hugs.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Stobber) Schroeder; children, Kara (Karl) Mollet, Griffin (Jennifer) Schroeder and Mallory (Kevin) Rohde; and beloved grandchildren, Jacob Koerner, Makayla Mollet and Leo Mollet. He is further survived by his sister, Doreen (Paul) Goniu; nephew, Brian (Jessica) Goniu; niece, Katie (Robert) Conlon; and best friend Michael (Karen) Carolan.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Ruth Schroeder; and daughter, Vanessa.
The funeral service for Glenn will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, with the Rev. David Groth officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow. Private burial will be in Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield.
Glenn’s family would like to make a special thank-you to the Hartland Fire Department and the Aurora Medical Center in Summit for their incredible care in time of need.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions to the Hartland Firefighter Association in remembrance of Glenn.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.