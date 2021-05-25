Glenn ‘Red’ Otterson
March 18, 1926 - May 9, 2021
Red Otterson was born to eternal rest May 9, 2021.
He is survived by and was the beloved father of Mary Francis (Andrew Joseph Selep), Gregory Alan (Mary Ann Murphy) and Mary Celine Fox (Timothy Joseph Reynolds), and dearest grandpa to Thomas Alan, Sarah Elizabeth and Daniel Joseph Otterson, Mary Elise and Mary Fiona Selep, Eva Irene and Finn Fabian Fox, as well as many other friends and “grandchildren.”
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Mary Eva; his parents, Hugh and Barbara; his brother Paul; his grandson Tommy; and brothers in life Don and Cal, as well as his dear friend Peter Markowski.
At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Navy during WWII serving at Pearl Harbor as a pharmacist mate 3rd class from 1944 to 1946. He was honorably discharged at the end of the war and returned to Los Angeles, where he met the love of his life, Mary Eva Zignego. They were married in 1947 and spent 10 years in Los Angeles, where Mary Francis and Gregory were born. They moved to Wisconsin in 1959, where Red started Major Grading along side Zignego Paving. His third child, Mary Celine, was born in Wisconsin in 1968.
To know Red was to love Red. He had a special way about him, a soft and kind man with the best smile and a twinkle in his eye. He loved a good martini, parties and friends and family. He saw unending possibilities in his three children and absolute perfection in his grandchildren. He was an avid reader and a lover of jazz music. To us he was one of the most brilliant men we knew. He will always be a part of those that knew him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in honor of Glenn “Red” Otterson.
Memorial services will be held June 1, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family.