WAUKESHA
Gloria J. Anderson (nee Clark)
Aug. 13, 1939 - Feb. 9, 2021
Gloria J. Anderson (nee Clark), age 81, of Waukesha, entered into her eternal home on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. She was born on August 13, 1939, in Waukesha, to parents James and Betty (nee Parsons) Clark. She was united in marriage to Robert L. Burchell Jr. on November 8, 1958.
Gloria worked for West New Brook Orthodontics as an orthodontic assistant for over 30 years. In her retirement, she enjoyed serving at church, gathering with girlfriends from high school, playing table games, puzzles and feeding the numerous animals in her back yard. She was especially dedicated to her family, and greatly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Robert L. (Cindy) Burchell III of Marion, Indiana, Lisa Shimon of Waukesha and Kathy S. (Dean) Roberts of East Troy; nine grandchildren, Robert (Amanda) Burchell IV, Lauran Burchell, Brad Burchell, Casey (Zack) Rettoun, Jordan (Kelsey) Shimon, Spencer Shimon, Mailey (Jordan) Gonzales, Denver Roberts and Logan Roberts; and five great-grandchildren, Robert (Wren) L. Burchell V, Lawson, Jovi, Zaelis and Isra Shimon. She is also survived by other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James H. and Betty Clark, and brother James E. Clark.
Funeral services for Gloria were held on Saturday, February 13, at 11 a.m. at World Impact Ministries, N14-W27995 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee WI, 53072, with the Revs. Dan Williamson and Gerry Krupp presiding. A private family committal followed the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Kitchen Expansion Project at Hillside Community Church.
The family would like to thank the 5th floor nurses and staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and AngelsGrace Hospice for their care and support.
Shimon Funeral Home, 262-673-9500, is serving the family. Condolences can be found at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.