WAUKESHA
Gloria J. Martin
June 1, 1931 - June 24, 2021
Gloria was born Gloria June Kiefer on June 1, 1931 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Emil and Olga (nee Seitz) Kiefer. She passed away unexpectedly on June 24, 2021, at the age of 90 years. Gloria was a longtime resident of Waukesha. She loved spending time with her family and she cherished her children, her grandchildren and especially her great-grandchildren. Gloria had an active life and enjoyed golfing and bowling and especially the times playing bridge with her special Waukesha friends.
Gloria was the dear mother of Dan (Jan) Martin and the late Renee Martin (Dale Koehler). She was the loving grandmother of Melissa (Adam) Fogltanz, Chad (Sarah) Martin and Sam Koehler. She was the great-grandmother of Kenley, Mason and Max Fogltanz and Myles and Blake Martin. She was the dear sister of Dick (Martha) Kiefer and the special aunt of Karen and Tynne. Gloria is also survived by other relatives and many dear friends. Gloria was preceded in death by brother Delmar Kiefer.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 9 - 11 AM, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, with private family burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. is serving the family. For online condolences, go to www.churchandchapel.com.