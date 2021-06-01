HELENVILLE
Gloria M. Janke
Dec. 7, 1921 - May 28, 2021
Gloria "Glory" M. Janke, 99, of Helenville, previously of Waukesha, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Glory was born December 7, 1921, to Anthony and Helena (Lang) Schultz in Waukesha. She grew up in the Waukesha area and graduated from Waukesha High School. In May of 1948, she married Ellsworth Janke in Greenfield and the two shared many years of marriage until his death in 1990. Glory was truly a caregiver and took care of her mother in her own home during her mother’s later years. She wanted to make sure her mother did not feel alone and so she brought other elderly folks in to care for and to live with her. She had a gift for service to others and worked as a waitress for many years. Folks would line up and wait to be in her section. Glory loved people and felt at home in the spotlight. She was the life of the party and entertaining others came easy to her. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, and she sometimes kept her Christmas tree up year-round. Glory loved anything that sparkled, the brighter the better. She was a wonderful lady and she will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by her sons Michael (Sandy) Janke and Gregg (Janet) Janke of Waukesha; her sister Shelia Deluigi of Mequon; her brother Milan (Alyse) Schultz of Florida; grandchildren Shad Janke of Fort Atkinson, Heather Harvey of Jefferson, Gregg Jr. (Lucia) Janke of Mesa, Arizona, Melissa (Shane) Springer of Milwaukee, Angela (Mario) Thompson of Waukesha, David Janke of Waukesha and Amy (Kevin) Kiesgen of Mukwango; and great-grandchildren Sophia, Jocelyn, Vincent, Derek, Kason, Landen, Lillian, Ashlyn, Heidi, Kaden and Kamren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ellsworth (1990); and four brothers.
Memorials in Glory's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with the Rev. Thomas J. Coyle presiding. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will immediately follow at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family.