IXONIA
GloryAnn Christenson
GloryAnn Christenson of Ixonia passed away at AngelsGrace on July 28, 2021, at age 85.
She is survived by sons Steve (Shannon) Christenson, Russell (Dawn) Christenson and Walter (Kim) Christenson; son-in-law Steve Balliet; grandchildren Meghan (Josh) Goldner, Lukas (Kaitlyn) Christenson, Molly Balliet and Sam Balliet; and great-grandchildren, Kinley and Bennett, also sisters, brothers and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband James Christenson, daughters Lois Christenson, Trisha Balliet, son Robert Christenson; grandson Kenny Christenson.
She enjoyed reading and was active in Homemakers.
The family wants to thank AngelsGrace Hospice for the companionship they showed Glory and their family.
Per Glory’s wishes, there will be no service.