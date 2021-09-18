WAUKESHA
Gordon Richard Buntrock
Aug. 4, 1938 - Sept. 16, 2021
Gordon R. Buntrock, 83, passed away peacefully September 16, 2021, at LindenGrove in Waukesha from Parkinson’s disease. He was born on August 4, 1938, to Albert Buntrock Jr. and Elizabeth Buntrock (nee Folkman) in Milwaukee.
Gordon grew up in Waukesha and worked for Golden Guernsey Dairy, School Equipment Consultants and Sprinkmann Sons Corporation. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He enjoyed watching Waukesha Common Council and Plan Commission meetings with Karen, his wife of 56 years.
Gordon will be deeply missed by his loving children Kari McDonnell (Robert), William (Jennifer) and Kendra Barberena (Manuel); grandchildren Matthew (Allie), Brandon (Jasmine Schofield), Megan (Joseph Schobert), Ashley (Joshua Dale), Amanda, Owen and Allison; and his great-grandchildren Myles, Simon and Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen (nee Brunner), and daughter Lori.
A private burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.