Grace ‘Molly’ A. Anheier
Jan. 8, 1932 — July 7, 2021
Grace “Molly” A. Anheier, 89, found peace Wednesday, July 7, 2021, after a brief time at Angels-Grace Hospice. She was born January 8, 1932, to parents John and Grace (Mohr) Syarto.
Grace was dedicated to her entire family as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and greatg-reat- grandmother. Throughout her life, she enjoyed being surrounded by family, friends and beautiful things. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel.
Grace is survived by three daughters, Shelley Saavedra, Kim (Kevin) Mataya and Lisa (Robert) Schulpius; six grandchildren, Kelley (David) Serrano; Shannon Mataya and Sarah Mataya; Lauren, Daniel and Renee Glomski; seven great-grandchildren, Alexandrea, Gracey, Joey, Alexis, Angela, Nathan and Makayla; two great-great grandchildren, Lillianna and TJ.
Private committal at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials in Grace’s memory are appreciated to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waukesha.
Harder Funeral Home, (262) 781-8350, is serving the family. Visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.