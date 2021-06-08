WAUKESHA
Gregory ‘Greg’ D. Freiberg
May 24, 1949 - April 14, 2020
Gregory “Greg” D. Freiberg of Waukesha passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at AngelsGrace Hospice on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at age 70. He was born in Portage on May 24, 1949, the son of Willard and Maida (nee Krentz) Freiberg.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. On August 7, 1971, he married Melissa “Lissa” (Lutz) at Reformation Lutheran Church in Brookfield and they were currently active members of First United Methodist Church in Waukesha. Greg worked for SPX Corporation (formerly Waukesha Electric) for 36 years as a senior test technician. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and member of the Masonic Lodge in Whitewater. Greg loved curling and was a member of the Pardeeville Curling Club. He also spent many glorious hours with dear friends on the golf course and was able to travel often to see the wonders of the world.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 48 years, Lissa of Waukesha; their children, Amanda (Drew) Gottheardt of New Berlin and Lucas Freiberg of Waukesha; and grandchildren Quinn and Kennedy Freiberg and Spenser Gottheardt. He is further survived by his brother Blair (Mary) Freiberg of Waukesha; sister-in-law Cary Freiberg of Waukesha; sister-in-law Wendy (the late Richard) Tolzmann of New Berlin; brothers-in-law Randy Lutz of Minneapolis and Dave Mickler; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Freiberg; his mother, Maida Crown; his stepfather, Melvin (Bud) Crown; and his brother Scott Freiberg. His sister Julie Mickler passed away January 14, 2021.
Greg will be fondly remembered by all for his zest for life, his quirky sense of humor, off key singing of Happy Birthday, his love of his dogs, his vehement support of his ideals and his complete dedication to his family and friends. He was always there to lend a helping hand and a sarcastic comment.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 13, from 12 p.m. until the 1:15 p.m. Masonic Service, followed by the 1:30 p.m. funeral service at The McKinley Masonic Center, 4550 N. Pilgrim Road, Brookfield, WI 53005. The Whitewater Lodge and Rev. Dan Schwerin will preside. Full military honors and a reception will follow the service.
Memorials in Greg’s name are appreciated to First United Methodist Church, 121 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186; AngelsGrace Hospice, N74-W35908 Servants Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066; or the American Cancer Society, N19-W24350 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.