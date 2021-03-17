Gretchen E. Brueske (Waldenberger)
Gretchen E. Brueske (Waldenberger) passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021, at the age of 86. Beloved mother of Dina Waldenberger, JoyDel (Nick) Roelke and David Waldenberger. Dear grandmother of Jayme Roelke, Jessica Roelke, Morgan Waldenberger and James T. Waldenberger. Also survived by James E. Waldenberger, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gretchen was a longtime New Berlin public school teacher and member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. She was an alumnus of UW-Whitewater. Gretchen loved music, classic movies, bingo and Scrabble. She was very generous and gave to many charities.
Visitation for Gretchen will be held on Saturday March 20, from 1 p.m. until the memorial service at 2 p.m. at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Gretchen will be inurned at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org, or to the Diabetes Action Research and Education Foundation, diabetesaction.org/donate.
