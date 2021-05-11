MONTELLO
Gretchen Hopfinger
Nov. 25, 1940 - May 5, 2021
Gretchen Rose Hopfinger of Montello, beloved wife of Joseph Hopfinger, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
She is survived by her beloved husband (Joseph); three loving children, Jenni (Paul Dominguez), Jodi (Thaddeus Nieduzak) and Joe B. (Jennifer Schaaf); five adoring grandchildren, Zenon Nieduzak, Zarek Nieduzak, Tymon Nieduzak, Michael Hopfinger and William Hopfinger; brother Greg (Linda) Zinda; sister Gwen (Tony) McGowan; nephews Jason (Danielle) Zinda and Justin (Gretchen Ann) McGowan; and nieces Erin (Tim) Madlung and Jenna Rose (Raymond) Terry.
Gretchen was born November 25, 1940, to the late Bernard and Dorothy Zinda. She was in the inaugural classes to enroll at Arrowhead High School in Hartland, where she graduated in 1958, and where she and Joseph met as high-school sweethearts. They married in 1961 and were joyously by each other's side for the past 59 years. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She adored and is beloved by her grandchildren, whose pictures adorned her walls and with whom she shared countless joyous hours playing games and talking about their lives, hopes and dreams. She was an active and cherished member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church parish. She will be greatly missed by all.
Memorial Mass service to be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Budda-Box, Inc., P.O. Box 91, Westfield, WI 53964, to assist residents of Marquette County who have been diagnosed with cancer.
