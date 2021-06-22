ELKHORN
Guy Warner
Guy Warner, 59 years, of Elkhorn, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee. Guy was born on June 26, 1961, in Tuscon, Ariz., to Harvey and Lorraine (Binning) Warner.
Guy is survived by his sons Mason and Guy Jr., and siblings Chris (John) Brawner, Thomas (Ruth), Dale (Kim) and Scott. Also survived by sister-in-law Michele Warner, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Preceded in death by his parents and siblings Larry and Jeffrey.
Guy was a longtime Mason and loved to go fishing.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 27, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva). Private Interment.
