WAUKESHA
Harold A. Casper
Dec. 21, 1927 — April 12, 2021
Harold A. Casper, a longtime Waukesha resident, entered eternal life on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the age of 93. He was born in Kiel on December 21, 1927, the son of Edward and Elenore (nee Kriegelstein) Casper. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during World War II and the Korean War. Harold was a member of the American Legion DJ Martin Post 8, where he served as past commander and was proud to be able to go on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. On February 13, 1960, he married Patricia “Pat” McCann at Mother of Good Counsel in Milwaukee; together they have been longtime members of St. Mary Catholic Church where Harold volunteered as a lector and eucharistic minister. Harold was a member of the Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus. Along with his wife, Patricia, Harold enjoyed dancing, going to the symphony and musicals. Most of all he cherished the time he was with his family.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 61 years, Patricia of Waukesha, and their children, Jane (Ron) Buxbaum of Pewaukee, Michael (Sandy) Casper of Winneconne, and Frederick (Jena) Casper of Westby; his grandchildren, Kristi (Nathen) Kontny, Amy Kimball, Michael Casper Jr., Miranda Casper, Andrew (Tiffany) Casper, Alayna (Jason) Ruhbusch and David (Nicole) Casper; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Abigail, Adalyn, Maverick, Riley and Avery. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter Charlie Casper.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. A procession will follow the visitation to St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53186 for the funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Full military honors will follow the Mass. Private family inurnment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield. Memorials in Harold’s name are appreciated to the Nativity Jesuit Academy, 1515 South 29th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53215.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 5474035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.