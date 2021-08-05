OCONOMOWOC
Harold E. Davies Jr.
March 28, 1957 - July 29, 2021
Harold E. Davies Jr., age 64, of Oconomowoc, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at St. Luke’s medical center in Milwaukee.
Harold was the beloved stepfather of Eric (Maureen) Hack, and father of Harold Davies III.
Harold was born March 28, 1957, in Milwaukee, the son of Harold and Joanne (Tautenhan) Davies. Harold went to Menomonee Falls High School. He married Marcia Dailey on April 14, 1989, and they were together for over 37 years until her passing in 2019. Together they raised two sons, always working hard to provide. He held multiple positions through life including work as a machinist, carpenter, and most recent as a regional truck driver.
“Harry,” as he was affectionately known by many, was always up for a good time, had a love of life, family, hunting, the outdoors, and of course motorcycles. Harry had taken many motorcycle trips with his family and friends over the years to destinations such as Daytona, Memphis, Sturgis, and the Lake Michigan circle tour just to name a few.
Harry is survived by his sons Eric (Maureen) Hack and Harold Davies III; his stepmother June Davies; his brothers Donald Davies and Allen (Donna) Davies; brother-in-law Daniel Dailey; sister-in-law Beverly (Wes) Riedel; and his nieces and nephews Jamie (Scott) Mahoney, Crystal (Brandon) Marks, Tina (Payo) Mireles, Harley, Lucas (Jenna) and Cole (Becca). He is further survived by numerous friends.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Davies; parents, Harold Sr. and Joanne Davies; sister-in-law Cheryl Davies; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Patricia Dailey; and his brothers-in-law John Dailey and Richard Dailey.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. In lieu of formal attire, and to honor Harry, it is requested that visitors wear their favorite Harley-Davidson shirt or gear. Burial to follow at Ottawa Cemetery.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.