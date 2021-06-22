WAUKESHA
Harold E. Schultz
March 5, 1936 - June 18, 2021
Harold E. Schultz of Waukesha went home to his Lord and Savior on June 18, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 85. Harold was born in Waukesha on March 5, 1936, to Harold and Gertrude Schultz.
He graduated from Waukesha High School in 1954. Harold served his country in the Army. Harold married Audrae (Schlicht) Schultz at Trinity Lutheran Church in Freistadt in 1959. Harold worked at Prairie Home Cemetery for 40 years, retiring as administrator. He then worked at Waukesha Floral delivering flowers. He was a member of the Town of Waukesha Fire Department for 20 years including five years as chief of the department. He enjoyed fishing, puzzles, being with his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha.
He is survived by his wife, Audrae, for 62 years; one son, Dr. Mark Schultz, and daughter-in-law, Dr. Elizabeth Schultz; two grandchildren, Dan (Amber) Schultz and Lara Schultz; two great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Carmen (Michael) Kuntz, Joanne Stumo and Barbara Kilbert; brothers-in-law, John (Joan) Schlicht and Ed (Sandy) Schlickt; and one uncle, Paul Gaulke. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Gertrude Schultz, two sisters-in-law, and three brothers-in-law.
Visitation is June 23, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188, with service and burial to follow. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 2625426609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.