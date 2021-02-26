WAUKESHA
Harold G. Clouser
Sept. 22, 1940 - Feb. 23, 2021
Harold G. Clouser of Waukesha died on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 80. He was born in McConnellsburg, Pa., on September 22, 1940, the son of George and Ethel (nee Glenn) Clouser.
He was proud to have served his country in the United States Army. On December 26, 1962, he married Kaarin Frisschmann at Trinity Church in Medford. Together they were members and raised their three children at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waukesha. Harold worked as a plant engineer for Waukesha Engine and Spring Mall Shopping Center. In his retirement, he found great joy in snow plowing and deer hunting. In his spare time, he enjoyed cigars and Captain and coke but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and being “Gramps” to all his grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Brenda (Randy) Tyrrell of Mt. Pleasant, Stacey (Michael) Jastrow of Milwaukee and Rod (Tracy) Clouser of Waukesha; grandchildren Joshua (Katelyn) Heritz, Cassaundra (Ben) Carriveau, Cameo (Thomas) Houle, Samantha, Kayla and Jenna Clouser; and great-grandchild Mason Carriveau.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kaarin Clouser, on October 30, 1998.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 4, from 4 p.m. until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave., Waukesha. A private interment will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials in Harold’s name are appreciated to Halo Inc. (Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization), 2000 De Koven Ave., Racine, WI 53403.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Vitas Hospice and Oak Hill Terrace for their exceptional care over Harold.
Per the Wisconsin mask mandate, face masks/coverings are required and the church will be following strict social distancing protocols.
Per the Wisconsin mask mandate, face masks/coverings are required and the church will be following strict social distancing protocols.