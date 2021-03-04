ASHIPPUN
Harold R. ‘Shorty’ Wittnebel
July 14, 1931 - Feb. 24, 2021
The Lord called home Harold Roy Wittnebel of Ashippun, better known as “Shorty” to family and friends, on February 24, 2021, at the age of 89 years
Harold was born on July 14, 1931, in the Town of Lebanon, the son of Raymond and Lillian (Seefeldt) Wittnebel. Harold was given the nickname “Shorty” because his birth size was so small he was able to be placed in a shoe box. The nickname followed him the rest of his life. Many people did not know him by his given name, Harold. Harold worked on the family farm until he was drafted into the United States Army on February 13, 1952. He served abroad during the Korean War and was discharged on November 12, 1953. For his service, he received the Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, Two Battle Stars, United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and one overseas bar. Harold had the opportunity to participate in a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., on October 24, 2015. He was thrilled to see all of the people at both the Washington, D.C., and Milwaukee airports who had gathered to welcome him. Harold was a life member of the Oconomowoc VFW Post #2260. He was a member of the Post #2260 Firing Squad and served at many graveside services of his fellow comrades.
Harold married Irene Alice Grosenick on May 16, 1954, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon. They enjoyed 66 years of married life together, living in the first home that they purchased together as husband and wife. Over the years together they enjoyed many tours and trips with friends. One of their favorite things to do together was to go fishing. Shorty was in charge of baiting the hook and taking the fish off for his wife.
After discharge from the Army, Harold began his work as a plumber. He was employed 25 years for Fred Kinkel Hardware. He was also employed by Dennis Jaeger Hardware for 15 years. He enjoyed his work as a plumber and spent many hours fixing plumbing problems for family and friends.
Harold was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Ashippun. He served on various church boards and volunteered for many church activities.
Harold was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. He enjoyed his daily walk around the neighborhood. His grandchildren played a very important part of his life and he supported and encouraged them in their endeavors. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play ball on a Sunday afternoon under the shade tree.
Harold is survived by his wife, Irene, and his three children Brian (Karen) Wittnebel, Bonnie (Glen) Lauersdorf, and Bruce (Linda) Wittnebel; his eight grandchildren Raymond (Lyssa) Lauersdorf, Bradley (Laura) Wittnebel, Brandon (Erin) Lauersdorf, Amy (Jeremy) Biemeret, Chelsea (Shaun) Wegner, Zachary (Cheri) Lauersdorf, Katie (Mike) Halverson, Erienne (Marc) Low and their families including 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Jane (Willie) Hundt, and his sister in law, Millie Moldenhauer, in addition to many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; his brother, David; and sister-in-law Ramona (Bud) Kautz; and a nephew, Russel Wittnebel.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at his home church, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ashippun, with the Rev. Gary Tillmann officiating. Burial, with military graveside rites, took place in the parish cemetery. Family and friends gathered at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, can be directed to St. John’s Ashippun, Oconomowoc VFW Post #2260, or a charity of your choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family wishes to extend a thank-you to the caring and supportive staff at AngelsGrace Hospice. The staff shared with the family several times that “everyone knows Shorty.”