KAUKAUNA
Harold ‘Squeak’ Gulla
Feb. 3, 1937 — Oct. 27, 2021
Harold “Squeak” Gulla, 84, passed away October 27, 2021, in Kaukauna. He was born in Milwaukee, to Harold and Christina (Rogstad) Gulla on February 3, 1937. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, June Gulla; their children Victor, Christopher, Geoffrey, Margaret and Eric Gulla; as well as 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Harold was very proud of his children; he taught them well. He also loved June dearly and would remind her of that often.
Per his wishes, a service will not be held. Wichmann Fargo Funeral Home, (920) 739-1231, is serving the family.