JOHNSON CREEK
Harriet Carper Wirth
At 1:54 a.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, we lost our dear wife and mother, Harriet Carper Wirth. She traveled the world in the earlier part of her 80 years and found home on a piece of farmland in Johnson Creek, where she has resided for the last 25 years with her loving husband, William “Fred” Wirth.
Her first true love was a German Shepherd named Thor, and she agreed to date Fred (aka Daddy) only because Thor loved him. She was Fred’s wife and true partner for 51 wonderful years. Her house remained full of German Shepherds (and a miscellaneous bloodhound named Leroy and Badger the mutt) whom she loved deeply. We know that they all greeted her at the rainbow bridge and welcomed her home.
She raised four strong, opinionated and sassy women, Karen Bailey (James), Kirsten Webb (John), Lara Wirth (Silvio) and Leyla Wirth (Jim). She taught each of them to claim their place in the world without limits and filled their lives with a love of books, dogs, southern food, and a belief that there was no mountain that they could not climb. She climbed her own mountain with the achievement of her Bachelor of Science degree in geology at the age of 55 Ñ one of her proudest moments. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Alexandria, Samantha and Willem with a great-granddaughter on the way who will not have the pleasure of meeting her.
We all will continue to honor her legacy by living life to the fullest and proving the naysayers wrong when they say that we can’t do something.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 28, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 Summit Ave., Oconomowoc. In remembrance of Harriet’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Humane Society.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.