Harriet Dauffenbach (nee Emslie)
May 25, 1925 - Dec. 19, 2021
Harriet Dauffenbach (nee Emslie), a longtime Waukesha resident, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born on May 25, 1925, in Waukesha, the daughter of William P. Emslie Sr. and Harriet (nee Fischer) Emslie.
She married Ralph E. Dauffenbach Sr. on November 9, 1946; he preceded her in death on March 23, 1988. Harriet enjoyed playing golf, bowling, reading, and spending time with family. Later in life she really missed golf and working at the Joke Shop in Waukesha.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter Sandra Barnes (Michael); daughter-in-law Beverly Dauffenbach; grandchildren Shannon Vandermark (Chad), Dr. Sarah Kinsella (Michael), Jenny Doughty (John) and Tom Dauffenbach; and great-grandchildren Josh Funk, Jessica Funk, Janelle Doughty, Henry Kinsella, Edward Kinsella and Madeline Kinsella. Further survived by her sisters-in-law Shirley Emslie and Mary Lou Dauffenbach and many nieces, nephews and good friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, son Ralph E. Dauffenbach Jr., brothers William P. Emslie Jr. and Robert Emslie, as well as sister-in-law Delores Emslie.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 7, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials to Waukesha Community Fund. Please wear a mask.
