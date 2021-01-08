WAUKESHA
Harry Bielinski
Nov. 7, 1938 - Dec. 28, 2020
Harry Bielinski entered into eternal life on December 28, 2020, at age 82.
Husband of Suzanne (nee Becker) for 54 years. Father of (the late Guy Michael), David E. Bielinski, Giorgio A. Bielinski and Ann M. (John Bell) Bielinski. Proud grandpa of Mason W. Pasniak, Julianna Urbaniak, Ari A. Bielinski-Bell. Brother of Frank A. Bielinski, Pauline (Jim) Hood, George (Anita) Bielinski, Tom Bielinski, Barb Bielinski and Margie (the late Jim) Brown. Also loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Bielinski Sr. and Pauline (nee Pavick).
Years ago, there was a radio hour hosted by Paul Harvey. He was well known for a segment that was named “The Rest of the Story.” Paul Harvey’s stories presented as little-known or forgotten facts on a variety of subjects with some key element of the story held back until the end. Harry Bielinski’s life, read like one of these stories. He was truly an incredible man, with an incredible story.
The Harry Bielinski most people knew, created Bielinski Homes Inc., along with his brother Frank. Their 60-year partnership, they left an incredible legacy in south eastern Wisconsin. A “Bielinski Home” is and will always be considered a home of quality. They remained the number one builder of residential homes in Wisconsin for many years. To date, Bielinski Homes has built over 12,000 homes and condos.
People who did business with Harry knew him to be righteous and honorable. If Harry said he would do something, he did it. Harry wanted to do everything the “right” way. As the business grew, and Harry had to delegate projects to his employees, he insisted that this tradition of doing everything the “right way” continued. It was this dedication to quality, customer satisfaction and innovative design that gained the brothers the most respected reputation in Wisconsin.
With all of the company’s accolades, Harry never let these accomplishments go to his head. He remained a “salt of the earth” kind of guy. He also knew that these accomplishments were achieved because he had a great partner and the backing of a great team of employees. Harry sincerely loved his employees.
This is the story that most people knew.
"Now for “The Rest of the Story"
At the age of 9, Harry contracted polio in his spine. He was completely paralyzed and his parents were told he would not make it through the night if the paralysis didn’t cease. Miraculously, the polio stopped, but he had a long road of recovery ahead of him. After being hospitalized for six months, Harry had to relearn how to walk. Doctors told his parents he would never fully recover and most defiantly not be able to do any hard labor. Harry was determined to prove the doctors wrong. When Harry came home, part of the recovery process included sleeping on a plywood board bed for six months. Polio taught Harry how hard work and perseverance could get him through any struggle.
Fast forward three years, Harry’s family was experiencing financial struggles. Harry felt he needed a job. He was 12 years old. Keep in mind, three years earlier, he was bedridden. Harry found a job shoveling knee high manure at a local farmer’s barn. He made $5 a day, which he gave to his father for the family.
In the first years of high school, he was the fastest runner on the football field. Unfortunately, Harry had to drop out of high school, at the end of sophomore year. As the oldest of seven children, Harry understood the financial needs for his family and himself. He had no other choice but to get a full-time job. Harry worked as a carpenter and learned all he could about the trade. Just as he persevered through his recovery from polio, he put that same focus and determination toward his career.
By the age 16, Harry was the youngest card-carrying journeyman. After attaining this accomplishment, Harry went to work for Dalton Construction. At the time, Dalton was the largest homebuilder in Milwaukee. At Dalton Construction, Harry learned how to rough and finish houses. He climbed up on many rafters of house roofs. He was as determined as ever to succeed. If his co-workers carried two 2x4’s, Harry carried four.
In just four years, Harry longed for more. He asked his brother Frank if he wanted to start their own business. They had no money, but Harry convinced a hardware store owner to loan them the money to buy a circular saw and other tools. They began sub-contracting garages for garage builders. Harry and Frank’s competition would take a week to build a garage. By methodically fine-tuning their technique, Harry and Frank could build a garage in a day. They were so fast, everyone called them the “Wiz Kids.” The positive feedback they received gave them the confidence they needed to sell and build their own garages. Harry (age 20) and Frank (age 19), started H&F Garages.
H&F Garages flourished. Just as they began sub-contracting garages, Harry and Frank decided to expand. They started to sub-contract homes. As they built for area builders, they realized that they could build a spec home of their own. They saved their money, bought a lot, and the rest is history. That was the beginning of Bielinski Brothers Builders Inc. Together Harry and Frank built Bielinski Brothers to become the #1 home builder in Wisconsin. Bielinski Bothers Builders retained this title for many years. Their 60-year partnership has made them respected leaders in residential, condo, and apartment construction. Harry and Frank represent the American dream. With hard work, dedication to purpose, amazing things happened. Harry didn’t have an impressive degree from any college. He just used the qualities God gave him.
Today, the business continues to build homes under the name, Bielinski Homes.
God blessed Harry with a love for people. He loved his family and friends. Harry was always willing to be a mentor to anyone who asked, and many times, even if they didn’t ask. He had an eye for how any business could be improved, and was always eager to help.
Harry had many passions. Once again, against the odds of his early childhood and continued residual back, joint and neck pain, he became an excellent skier and loved the mountains of Colorado.
His other love was the Caribbean. Harry enjoyed its tranquility and often walked the sandy beaches.
Other hobbies included boating, fishing, raising Arabian horses and for a period Angus beef.
The true test of any human spirit is how they deal with the adversity in their life. Harry charged through life and asked Our Lord to help him with those impossible situations and persevered. In the past couple years of Harry’s life, he suffered from neurological degeneration brought on by complications during open heart surgery. He mustered that same perseverance to battle through his illness till the end.
.... and now you know the rest of the story.
A special thank you to the team of caregivers, Dawn, Horizon Hospice and Right at Home. On January 15, a visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waukesha, 225 S. Hartwell Ave. A Mass will be held at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donate to one of the following charities in Harry Bielinski’s name: Habitat for Humanity or WCTC Scholarship Fund, for students choosing a career in home construction.
