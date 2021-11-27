MUKWONAGO
Harry D. Erbs
Dec. 14, 1952 — Nov. 20, 2021
Harry D. Erbs of Mukwonago, formerly Cudahy, was born to eternal life on November 20, 2021, at the age of 68.
Harry is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Shari Erbs. Beloved father of Angi Erbs and Joseph (Sherrie) Erbs. Loving son of Marjorie (the late Harry Erbs). Bestest and beloved Poppa of Tyler and Briannah. Beloved brother of Sandra Rosal, Luana Mills (Paula Chapman), Jeffrey Erbs, Timothy (Darla) Erbs, Brenda Dehdar, Barbara (Roger) McDermott and Carla Shaw. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, on Friday December 3, from noon until the time of the memorial service and military honors 1 p.m.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.