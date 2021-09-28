TOWN OF ROME
Harry J. Zillmer
Feb. 12, 1941 - Sept. 21, 2021
Harry J. Zillmer, age 80, of the Town of Rome, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside services for Harry will be held at 12 p.m. noon on Friday, October 1, at Ottawa Cemetery in Dousman. Full military rites will be performed at the graveside.
Harry was born on February 12, 1941, in Pewaukee, to the late Harry John and Augusta (Schuster) Zillmer. He graduated from high school in 1959 and would later serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from Aug. 8, 1966, to August 3, 1968. Harry was a fabricator and mechanic and worked for Best Truck Repair in North Prairie, Engineering Products in Waukesha and J. Roder Trucking. He retired in 2001, then became a part-time worker for the Town of Rome Highway Department from 2010-20. Harry married Sandra A. Johnson on February 16, 1963, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Genesee Depot.
Harry was involved in the Tuesday 9-Hole Golf League at Lake Arrowhead, the Tri City Railroad Club and the Dousman Masonic Lodge #315 as a perpetual member. He enjoyed golf, model railroads, traveling in the 5th wheel, especially to Las Vegas for NASCAR races, visiting national parks and traveling to Arizona.
Harry is survived by his wife, Sandra; brothers, Ernie (Cathy) Zillmer and John “Jack” (Kolleen) Zillmer; and his sister Ellen (Jim) Laird.
He was preceded in death by his sisters Hariet “Toots” Yaresh and Susan Corcoran; and half-brothers Howard (Inez) Zillmer and George (Lucille) Zillmer.
Memorials may be designated to cancer research at the Marshfield Clinic.
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa is assisting the family with arrangements.