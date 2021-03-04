OCONOMOWOC
Harvey W. Mikulecky
May 6, 1926 - Feb. 26, 2021
Harvey Wencil Mikulecky, age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 26, 2021, following a short illness.
Harvey was born on May 6, 1926, in Caledonia, to Carl and Emma Mikulecky.
Harvey attended Burbank Elementary School, Racine Horlick High School and, after serving in the Army Air Force during World War II, attended the University of Wisconsin and earned a degree in electrical engineering. He enjoyed a long, accomplished career in the design and development of high-voltage electrical equipment, securing over two dozen patents for the companies he worked for.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary (Shinkunas), and their daughter Kathleen. Survivors include daughter Linda (Richard) Chiapete of Waukesha, son Randall (Susan) of Overland Park, Kan.; son Dennis (Cheryl) of Sussex; son Daniel (fiancee Darla) of the home in Oconomowoc; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
There will be a visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066. COVID protocols will be followed including the requirement for masks and social distancing. A private, family-only funeral service will be held at St. Bruno’s Catholic Church in Dousman followed by a private burial service in Racine at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 262-567-4457. is serving the family. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, please go to www.pagenkopf.com.