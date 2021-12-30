OCONOMOWOC
Hattie M. Zimmerman
Hattie M. Zimmerman(nee Zinda) was born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the age of 98.
She is survived by her son, Trent (Lori) Zimmerman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emery, and her brother, Edward (May) Zinda. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc. Burial will be held at Summit Cemetery the following day.
Memorials to the American Legion Post 196 - Auxiliary in Delafield are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm - Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services, Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.