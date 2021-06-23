NORTH PRAIRIE
Hazel Troxel
July 18, 1930 - June 19, 2021
Hazel Troxel was born in Tomah on July 18, 1930, and was born to eternal life on June 19, 2021, at the age of 90. She married Albert S. Troxel on July 14, 1947.
Hazel was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert; her loving children Sherlene Irwin and Roger Coggon; and her precious grandson Gene J. “Joey” Schneider Jr. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Alex, Cecil (late Shirley), Betty and Belva Dailey.
Hazel was the loving mother of Lucille (Arnold) Wittenburg; dear mother in-law of Darrell Irwin and Sue Coggon; dear sister of Eugene (Judy) Coggon; beloved grandma of Heidi Martin, Julieann Wurst, Cassidy Sanchez, Eric Coggon, Tanya (Mike) Charlow and Ken (Chandra) Irwin; great-grandma of Amanda (Ryan) Sutilla, Ben Wurst, Josh, Brandon Claye and Ruger Coggon; and great-great-grandma of Jayme, Sophia, Lyvi, Teagan, Mason and Maverick. SHe is also survived by other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be celebrated at 6 p.m. The Rev. Aaron Myers will be officiating. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO BE WORN. Private burial Basswood Cemetery, Richland.
A big thank you to Crossroads Care Center for all the wonderful care and love they gave Hazel. And thank you to Badger Care Hospice and chaplains.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.