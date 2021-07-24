MUKWONAGO
Heidi A. Werginz
Aug. 7, 1964 — July 1, 2021
Heidi A. Werginz (nee Semrow) of Mukwonago passed away on July 1, 2021, at the age of 56. Heidi was born on September 7, 1964, to Robert and Nadeane Semrow of Mukwonago. She was the dear granddaughter to Clara Miller; loving mother to Matthew (Brittany) Trower, Zachary (Becca) Werginz, and Annaka Werginz; and beloved aunt to Ryan Semrow, Briel (Justin) Pape, Jordan (Jessie) Semrow, Valerie (Ryan) Syverson, Melanie (Dylan) Koterman, Bethany Semrow, Nate Semrow, Nicholas Semrow and Kristen Werginz. She is further survived by her brother Jeff (Sharon) Semrow, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Semrow; her grandmother Marcella Becker; and other special family members.
Heidi had a great passion and talent for sewing as well as crocheting blankets and prayer shawls. She loved painting rooms with her special techniques and enjoyed many crafts. She was a true camping enthusiast, which she did nearly every year since childhood. Above all, she was a loving and caring mother. Being a mother was the absolute favorite thing in her life. She treasured her three children and cherished every moment with them. She was a Girl Scout leader for 12 years and devoted herself to caring for Annaka fulltime. When Matthew and Zachary were younger, she played endless board games and spent many hours playing The Farming Game with them, creating very special memories of fun times together.
All who loved her dearly will never forget her witty humor, tenacity for being frugal and her loving and caring nature.
The family would like to sincerely thank Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for their excellent care and service.
Please join us in celebrating Heidi’s life at St. James Catholic Church, 830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago, on Friday, August 6, with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.